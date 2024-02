Check out some of the best one on one from the Under Armour Next Football Camp Series stop in Atlanta.

Featured prospects:

Justus Terry

Tyler Atkinson

Jared Smith

Mason Townsend

Cortez Smith

Talib Graham

Tristan Lyles

Zayden Walters

Daverin Geralds

Jared Smith

Jordan Carter

Bear McWhorter

Juan Gaston Jr.