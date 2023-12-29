ORLANDO – The college football recruiting process has certainly changed over the years, but there are some constants with the best and worst parts of the process itself.

In connecting with Under Armour All-Americans in the class of 2024, most of the worst elements of being a coveted athlete had to do with communication.

Whether it was saying “no thanks” to scores of college coaches at the end of the process in favor of another school or just the volume of coaches trying to stay in contact – it became a hassle for many of the nation’s best.

The best part of the process varied between prospects.

JacQawn McRoy, a 6-foot-8, 365-pound Oregon offensive line signee, said it was easily the food on official visits that stood out most. North Carolina secondary signee Zion Ferguson said it was the travel experience. Texas running back signee Jerrick Gibson cited the relationship-building with coaches across the sport.

There were less laughs on the other side of the question.

“When I committed, I had to tell all of the coaches I wasn’t coming,” five-star wide receiver and Auburn signee Cam Coleman said.

The No. 5 overall recruit in the class, Coleman flipped to Auburn after the program he was long committed to, Texas A&M, made a coaching change.