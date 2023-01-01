LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Day 3 of practices preparing for the Under Armour Next All-America Game on Tuesday came to a close with Team Speed gelling. The quarterbacks were getting their timing down with the receivers and the offensive line was opening holes for the tailbacks. The one-on-ones with the defense provided multiple takeaways from Sunday’s practice.

Lucas Simmons makes a statement

Lucas Simmons

Florida State signee Lucas Simmons had a good day during one-on-ones. The four-star offensive tackle held his own against Samuel M'Pemba and won his reps against Chadavian Bradley. When the team went into the inside run session, Simmons did a great job sealing off the edge and with his down blocking. When the offense opened up in the red zone passing situations, Simmons' pass-pro was on point.

More gas in the tank for Dylan Edwards

A day after Edwards won the UA Next fastest man competition against Nyckoles Harbor dropping a 4.42 laser timed run, the Colorado signee still had speed to burn with more gas in the tank. Edwards has great explosion and footwork going through drills which showed in live action against the defense. When he gets a crease, his field vision and burst take over, showing why he was rated one of the nation’s best tailbacks.

Michael “Mikey” Matthews

Mikey Matthews

College teams that passed on going after Mission Viejo (Calif.) receiver Mikey Matthews are going to regret it. Utah has an explosive inside receiver heading its way, one Team Speed defenders are having difficulty keeping up with. Matthews’ routes are sharp with the ability to stop on a dime, change direction and get back into his pattern without missing a beat. During the team session, Matthews got a passing TD in connecting with Jackson Arnold on a reverse, hitting the four-star on a ... let’s call it a shuffle pass ... in the left corner of the end zone. The touchdown brought the house down.

Skill position notes

Ryan Yaites

Rueben Bain sliding around the defensive front

Rueben Bain