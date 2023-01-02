Stanton Ramil vs. David Hicks

In their two-rep set, Hicks faced off with Ramil and got a good initial punch but was out over his toes, which allowed Hicks to slide inside for the win. On their second rep, Ramil showed his patience and let Hicks come to him to control the action for the win. Ramil was far more comfortable taking reps at left tackle over some of the snaps he got at right tackle.

*****

Will Norman vs. Knijeah Harris

In the battle between former teammates, Norman won easily against Harris. Norman also blew past Cayden Green in their faceoff as he used a swim move and essentially went untouched for the sack. Norman put an exclamation point on the winning rep by jumping over the four-foot-tall practice dummy.

*****

John Walker vs. Ipani Laloulu

In one-on-one settings, the defense tends to have the advantage, and that held true as Walker took on Laloulu. The Team Speed teammates went head-to-head as interior linemen, with Walker winning. Walker also took down IMG guard Knijeah Harris twice. On the first rep, Walker won by using a rip to get inside for the win. On the second, Walker was able to hand fight his way to the win by getting an inside push, knocking Harris’ hands out of the way - and Harris out of the play.

*****

Rueben Bain vs. the entire Team Speed O-line

Bain did not disappoint during the UA Game practice sessions. The four-star’s first step is too much for most offensive linemen, and the ones who may recover have trouble competing against his strength. Going against Amir Herring, Bain put the big man on skates with his drive and extension, one-arming him into the QB dummy. Bain also made quick work of OT Miles McVay, Ipani Laloulu and Cayden Green.

*****

Peter Woods vs. the entire Team Phantom O-line

Woods was unstoppable in every rep as he used his full arsenal of abilities, speed, power and hands to outshine his Team Phantom offensive line teammates. Quick work was made of center Johnathan Slack and guard Trovon Baugh during Sunday's practice.

*****

Ashton Porter vs. Zalance Heard

Heard won some reps on Sunday, but in one of his showdowns against Ashton Porter … well, Porter looked the part of an All-America selection. Porter started by showing a speed rush to the outside, getting Heard to bend forward, then made a clean spin into the pocket for the would-be sack.

*****

Landen Hatchett