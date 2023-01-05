UA Game Week: Rankings questions that emerged
With the Under Armour Next All-America Game in the rearview mirror and the final rankings update coming later this month, many of the most important rankings discussions are about to play out. Take a look at the biggest rankings questions that arose out of the latest evaluations from the Under Armour Next All-America Game and the week of practices prior to the game itself.
What to do about the cornerback rankings?
The cornerback rankings were already under the microscope heading into all-star season, and we got a chance to see many of the players in question during practice and in the game.
Five-stars Cormani McClain, Desmond Ricks and Javien Toviano all had their highs and lows, so there will be a lot of discussion about who should remain a five-star and in what order they should be ranked.
High four-stars such as Malik Muhammad and Bravion Rogers could see movement in their rankings this month as well. Rodrick Pleasant, Sharif Denson, Daylen Austin, Justyn Rhett, Jacobe Johnson and Ja’keem Jackson could also be on the move.
Is Jackson Arnold a five-star?
The analyst team has been split over whether Oklahoma signee Jackson Arnold should be a five-star. Arnold was unquestionably the best quarterback on either team this week in Orlando, but his performances in practice and in the game didn’t clearly back up either side of the five-star argument.
There’s also the question of whether Arnold could be listed as a dual-threat quarterback instead of a pro-style quarterback. We saw him break off big runs during the season, but it was pretty impressive to see him do it against All-Americans in the game.
What kind of shakeup will there be at defensive end?
Texas A&M signee David Hicks arrived in Orlando as the highest-ranked defensive lineman in the nation. It’s been well-documented just how dominant he was during practice, but there will be a discussion about whether he should be listed as a defensive tackle instead of a strongside defensive end.
Georgia signee Samuel M’Pemba is the top-ranked weakside defensive end and was very solid, but he was pushed by Oklahoma signee Adepoju Adebawore throughout the week. Adebawore also shined in the game, which will be factored into his rankings discussion.
The analyst team also has differing opinions on defensive ends Chandavian Bradley, Jordan Renaud, Rueben Bain, Desmond Umeozulu and Kelby Collins, so there is plenty to hash out at this position during the rankings meeting.
Where should Zalance Heard end up in the rankings?
There are five offensive linemen ranked ahead of Zalance Heard in the Rivals250, but that might be too many based on what he showed during the week in Orlando. Like Arnold, he was unquestionably the best player at his position in practice and in the game.
The LSU signee’s physical traits, tenacity and elite athleticism for his size could help push him even higher in the rankings. It was also impressive to see how Heard really locked in and focused on playing with proper technique during the game compared to how he mostly physically dominated during practice.
Should Nyckoles Harbor be moved to tight end?
Playing defense at the college level seems to be pretty unlikely at this point given everything Nyckoles Harbor has said about how his finalists are recruiting him. The five-star only played on the offensive side throughout the week and in the game, but many people at the college level still believe his ceiling is highest if he were to focus on playing defensive end.
Harbor’s elite speed and impressive physical build could make him one of the most feared pass rushers in this class, but he seems uninterested in going that direction.