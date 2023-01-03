Peter Woods could be an impact player from day one.

Peter Woods (Rivals.com)

Clemson has a history of recruiting elite defensive linemen, and Peter Woods fits the mold. He was a one-man wrecking crew during the game. On one drive Woods had multiple tackles for loss, a quarterback pressure and a sack. He was routinely tossing offensive linemen aside on his way to the backfield. Later in the game Woods tipped a pass that led to an interception. This is the type of performance Clemson fans could come to get used to in Death Valley.

*****

Zachariah Branch needs to be considered for No. 1 receiver.

Zachariah Branch (Rivals.com)

Zachariah Branch was the only consistent playmaking presence on either offense during the game, backing up the argument that his short stature shouldn't negatively impact his ranking. The USC signee is already a five-star and No. 16 in the Rivals250, but he's No. 3 in the receiver rankings. He had more than double the catches of any other player and scored on an electrifying 93-yard punt return. Even though he only had 29 yards receiving it's clear Branch can score from anywhere on the field and he'll be in the perfect offense for his skill set when he arrives on campus in Los Angeles.

*****

Cormani McClain lives up to the hype.

Cormani McClain (Rivals.com)

After doing very little during the week of practice, Cormani McClain stepped it up when the lights came on. While it doesn't show up in the official stats from the game, McClain nearly had an interception on the first drive of the game, and he added a couple tackles and a punt return that went for 13 yards. The five-star cornerback was in phase with receivers throughout the night and forced multiple bad throws when quarterbacks targeted his side of the field. Despite the sluggish week of practice McClain rose to the challenge and lived up to the hype.

*****

Adepoju Adebawore has first-round abilities.

Adepoju Adebawore (SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion)

Oklahoma fans have a lot to look forward to with this recruiting class and the transfers head coach Brent Venables is bringing in, but Adepoju Adebawore looks like he'll be a key piece on the Sooners defense for years to come. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end had one sack and one tackle for loss but he consistently beat the man in front of him by using a combination of quickness and strong hand techniques. The same intensity we saw during practice showed up in the game and it served him well. Adebawore also showed impressive balance around the edge as he made his way into the backfield, fighting through what should have been holding penalties.

*****

Zalance Heard will play a lot for LSU.

Zalance Heard (Rivals.com)