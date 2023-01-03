Under Armour Next All-America Game: What we learned
ORLANDO - The Under Armour Next All-America Game provided the best look yet at some of the best college football prospects in the nation. There were a number of players we were keeping a close eye on and others that grabbed our attention with their impressive play. Here's what we learned from the game on Tuesday night.
MORE UA GAME: Coach Prime recruiting buzz is real | Stock Report on offensive players | Stock Report on defensive players | Gorney Awards | Best OL vs DL battles | Team Speed takeaways Day 3 | Team Phantom takeaways Day 3 | Predictions for in-game commitments | Texas signees, targets talk Arch Manning | Cormani McClain is hot topic | Stock boosters | Rankings questions popping up after two days | Three-Point Stance from Day 2 | Signees share which programs came in second | Signees predict semifinal results | Team Phantom takeaways from Day 1 | Team Speed takeaways from Day 1 | Three-Point Stance from Day 1 | Rumor Mill | Interview videos with more than two dozen prospects | Survey - Is the transfer portal affecting recruiting? | Respect My Decision podcast
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Message board | Transfer ranking | Transfer Tracker
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals100
*****
Peter Woods could be an impact player from day one.
Clemson has a history of recruiting elite defensive linemen, and Peter Woods fits the mold. He was a one-man wrecking crew during the game. On one drive Woods had multiple tackles for loss, a quarterback pressure and a sack. He was routinely tossing offensive linemen aside on his way to the backfield. Later in the game Woods tipped a pass that led to an interception. This is the type of performance Clemson fans could come to get used to in Death Valley.
*****
Zachariah Branch needs to be considered for No. 1 receiver.
Zachariah Branch was the only consistent playmaking presence on either offense during the game, backing up the argument that his short stature shouldn't negatively impact his ranking. The USC signee is already a five-star and No. 16 in the Rivals250, but he's No. 3 in the receiver rankings. He had more than double the catches of any other player and scored on an electrifying 93-yard punt return. Even though he only had 29 yards receiving it's clear Branch can score from anywhere on the field and he'll be in the perfect offense for his skill set when he arrives on campus in Los Angeles.
*****
Cormani McClain lives up to the hype.
After doing very little during the week of practice, Cormani McClain stepped it up when the lights came on. While it doesn't show up in the official stats from the game, McClain nearly had an interception on the first drive of the game, and he added a couple tackles and a punt return that went for 13 yards. The five-star cornerback was in phase with receivers throughout the night and forced multiple bad throws when quarterbacks targeted his side of the field. Despite the sluggish week of practice McClain rose to the challenge and lived up to the hype.
*****
Adepoju Adebawore has first-round abilities.
Oklahoma fans have a lot to look forward to with this recruiting class and the transfers head coach Brent Venables is bringing in, but Adepoju Adebawore looks like he'll be a key piece on the Sooners defense for years to come. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end had one sack and one tackle for loss but he consistently beat the man in front of him by using a combination of quickness and strong hand techniques. The same intensity we saw during practice showed up in the game and it served him well. Adebawore also showed impressive balance around the edge as he made his way into the backfield, fighting through what should have been holding penalties.
*****
Zalance Heard will play a lot for LSU.
LSU seems to have a bookend offensive tackle in Zalance Heard. He was extremely impressive during practice and he stepped it up a notch during the game, driving defenders backward and making key blocks downfield in the running game. Heard was essentially perfect in pass protection as well. He kept his man out of the backfield and finished his blocks with the aggressive attitude he's become known for in game situations. Heard confirmed he has the skill set to play early and often once he arrives in Baton Rouge.