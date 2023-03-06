WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – The Sunshine State was shining bright at the Under Armour-Orlando camp on Sunday. The showcase at West Orange High School was packed at all positions lined with five-, four-, and three-star talents with some under the radar gems making a name for themselves in the big spotlight. After standout performances, it is time to hand out some awards. *****

Play of the Day: Jaquari Lewis A running back by trade for Fort Lauderdale’s Chaminade-Madonna, Lewis’ all-purpose nature truly stood out at the camp. Rep after rep in the passing drill one-on-ones, Lewis showed his speed gaining separation and fantastic hands. He easily had the play of the day hauling in a one-handed pass on the right sidelines with a defender draped all over him. The catch drew oohs and aahs from the spectators and campers. *****

Mr. Deadeye: Colin Hurley Starting with the drills, Hurley worked through the camp knowing all eyes were on him because of his status as an LSU commit. The footwork and accuracy made an impression early in the camp as the quarterbacks went through drills, and the arm strength was the difference maker once one-on-ones began. Working with new receivers is never easy for QBs at high-profile camps, but Hurley made the adjustment firing lasers all day. *****

The Stonewall: Jason Zandamela There were a couple of Clearwater Academy prospects that made the home base proud on Sunday, and Zandamela was one of them. As compared to a week ago at the Under Armour camp in Georgia, there were fewer All-America Game invites handed out this weekend making the honor more impressive. One of the players punching their ticket to the game was Zandamela. In his two two-rep series at center, Zandamela had two tough draws getting D’Antre Robinson and Tychoohill Luman. Displaying a strong base with a good punch and good lateral footwork, Zandamela earned his new All-America status. *****

The Human Torch: Lawayne McCoy A draw that was no fun for any defensive back was going against four-star receiver Lawayne McCoy. So it seemed, with every rep McCoy was burning dudes left and right sparing no one. McCoy has size, speed, and great athleticism. All the skills were on display sending multiple defensive backs to the sidelines burnt. *****

Max Defender: Brandon Jacob No other way to say it, Brandon Jacob is just different – and in all the best ways possible. Out of Orlando’s Evans High School, Jacob had a big junior season as a sideline-to-sideline safety snatching passes out of the air. The ballhawk-ish ways shined against the best at the camp shadowing receivers with great coverage and knocking passes away. Jacobs showed why he’s a four-star with 20-plus offers. *****

Top Underclassman Performer: Jake Kreul Based on what Jake Kruel did as a freshman at Bishop Moore High School as a weakside defensive end coupled with what he showcased on the field throughout the day on Sunday, there is no cap on his future. Looking nothing like a Class of 2026 prospect, Kruel has a burst off the ball that puts tackles in the negative from the start and uses multiple moves to cause chaos in the backfield. In Kruel’s first rep, he used a spin move for the win and then got a powerful hand swipe to clear his path for the sack on his second snap. During his second series, Kruel went outside-in tripping up the lineman for the stroll into the backfield. *****

On the Rise: Christian Hudson The pairings for offensive and defensive linemen are random, Hudson got the same player twice, but in both series he showed out. On his first go around, Hudson easily won both reps first using a hand-swipe and then swim move for the win. The swim move worked the second time around in his last showing getting in the backfield with no problems. *****

Out from Under the Radar: Tyler Jackson From his junior season to the 7-on-7 tournament circuit with South Florida Express and now after his performance on Sunday, Tyler Jackson should no longer be under the radar to college coaches. The Jacksonville area prospect has all the tools – quick hips, good footwork, and speed to hang with any receiver. Jackson’s technique and coachability was also lauded by the camp professionals at the event. *****

The Highlight Reel: Waden Charles On the field for Somerset Academy-Canyons, Charles is that do-all talent standing out on both sides of the ball. On Sunday, Charles showed how he compiled over 1,000 receiving yards as a sophomore leaving defenders in the dust all afternoon. Charles has great height and speed with crisp routes making him a nightmare matchup for corners and safeties. *****