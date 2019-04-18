UF commits from N'Kosi's high school set to attend spring game
Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard High School Class of 2021 WR Trevonte Rucker is a Florida commitment.But he’s not going to pass up the one hour-plus drive to Orlando to watch UM’s Spring Game.“I’ll be there ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news