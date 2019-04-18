Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-18 15:12:37 -0500') }} football Edit

UF commits from N'Kosi's high school set to attend spring game

Njab6foqfa3zm0achke5
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard High School Class of 2021 WR Trevonte Rucker is a Florida commitment.But he’s not going to pass up the one hour-plus drive to Orlando to watch UM’s Spring Game.“I’ll be there ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}