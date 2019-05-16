UM a "dream school," on top for 2021 LB after Wed. offer
St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakeland High School Class of 2021 LB Cortez McKenzie picked up a Miami scholarship offer yesterday morning.
“Coach (Todd) Stroud came with the receivers coach to my school,” McKenzie said. “Players were telling me Miami was here for me when I was walking around the hall, then I saw them -they talked to my head coach, and they said they wanted to offer me.”
McKenzie’s reaction?
Tears.
“I was excited, I cried,” he said. “I was happy. For it to be my second offer, Miami, that was big. I didn’t expect it.”
His first offer was from Western Michigan. And shortly after UM offered McKenzie added a third offer from USF.
“I also have interest from Illinois, Georgia, Penn State, Georgia Tech and Florida likes me, too,” McKenzie said.
But McKenzie, as of now, is all about the U.
Asked his favorite at this point, he said, “Of course Miami. Miami, I always wanted to go to Miami. That’s been my dream school.”
This past season he played in five games (missing the rest with a concussion) and had 40 tackles, six sacks and an interception.
CaneSport’s take
McKenzie’s teammate is already a Cane commitment - Tre’Von Riggins. “When I go the offer he said he’ll take me on a visit, that I’ll like it, that it’s a good place for me,” McKenzie said. “We’ll go on a visit this summer.”