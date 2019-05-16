St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakeland High School Class of 2021 LB Cortez McKenzie picked up a Miami scholarship offer yesterday morning.

“Coach (Todd) Stroud came with the receivers coach to my school,” McKenzie said. “Players were telling me Miami was here for me when I was walking around the hall, then I saw them -they talked to my head coach, and they said they wanted to offer me.”

McKenzie’s reaction?

Tears.

“I was excited, I cried,” he said. “I was happy. For it to be my second offer, Miami, that was big. I didn’t expect it.”

His first offer was from Western Michigan. And shortly after UM offered McKenzie added a third offer from USF.