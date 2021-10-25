UM analyst Bob Shoop: Totally different challenge this weekend than last
Defensive quality control analyst Bob Shoop has input on game plans for the Canes each week and analyzes the performances of players.Shoop has outstanding credentials - he’s a 32-year coaching vete...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news