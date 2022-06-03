UM Baseball regional postponed to Saturday due to weather

Tropical Storm Alex forced postponement of the first round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament Regional at the University of Miami on Friday, and it could cause further havoc on Saturday.

At 9 a.m. Friday officials at UM announced that the 10 a.m. game between the top-seeded Hurricanes and fourth seed Canisius has been moved to Saturday at noon.

Second -seeded Arizona will play third seed Mississippi 55 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

South Florida was under a Tropical Storm Warning, with a 100 percent chance of rain, wind gusts over 35 miles per hour and potential flooding.

But Saturday’s games also could be delayed as the weather forecast is the same for the slow moving storm. That would force the start of the tournament to move to Sunday and continue onto Monday.