Orlando Jones vs Edgewater, Saturday

This is a rematch of an early season classic that Edgewater ended up winning 14-13. Edgewater is still undefeated at 12-0 and the winner of this game is likely to end up playing St. Thomas Aquinas in the state title game. Edgewater has relied heavily on Texas commit running back Cedric Baxter who took Jones for 245 yards and his team's two scores back in September. Four-star Miami commit linebacker Malik Bryant will look to slow him down this time around in a win-or-go-home matchup that is one of the better games in the country.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CSUcgSElUIGJ5IEpvbmVzIDIwMjMgTEIvRURHRSBNYWxpayBCcnlh bnQgKE1pYW1pIGNvbW1pdCk8YnI+4oGmPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9NYWxpazVCcnlhbnQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1h bGlrNUJyeWFudDwvYT7igakg4oGmPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Kb25lc0hTRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpv bmVzSFNGb290YmFsbDwvYT7igakgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0h2 aWJKdng1VUQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IdmliSnZ4NVVEPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEpvbiBTYW50dWNjaSAoQEpvblNhbnR1Y2NpKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvblNhbnR1Y2NpL3N0YXR1cy8xNTkxNTcw MzkwOTQxMzcyNDE2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEy LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Lakeland vs Lake Minneola

Miami all-world cornerback commit Cormani McClain and the undefeated Lakeland Dreadnaughts are on a roll, holding opponents to just 36 total points since the end of September. Lake Minneola is one of the better teams in the Florida 4S classification and has just one loss on the year and they have Purdue commit safety Ethon Cole to try and keep this close defensively. Lakeland's slaughter of the 4S class is likely to continue for another week.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGljaCB0ZWFtJiMzOTtzIHJlY3J1aXRpbmcgcmFua2luZyBpcyBh IHN1cnByaXNlIHRvIG91ciBhbmFseXN0cz8gPGJyPjxicj5FYWNoIHdlaWdo IGluLCB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdv cm5leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRhbWdvcm5leTwvYT4gcGlj a2luZyBNaWFtaSBhbmQgaXQmIzM5O3Mgc3Rhci1zdHVkZGVkIGNsYXNzLCBs ZWQgYnkgZml2ZS1zdGFyIERCIENvcm1hbmkgTWNDbGFpbjogPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1JoUERhMXpjM2YiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9SaFBEYTF6 YzNmPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRll2VzRLaTZYTyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZZdlc0S2k2WE88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUml2YWxz IChAUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFs cy9zdGF0dXMvMTU5MzI5NDE0MjY0NTMxNzYzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

American Heritage Plantation vs Cardinal Gibbons

One of the best rivalries in South Florida, American Heritage vs Cardinal Gibbons has given high school football fans classics over the last five years or so. The last time these two played earlier this year, Heritage was able to keep Gibbons out of the endzone. Pitt commit athlete Jessie Anderson is back this time around and Iowa commit running back Kamari Moulton is fully healthy as well, making their offense a better threat to score this time around. Blue-chippers Brandon Inniss and Mark Fletcher have been dominant on offense, averaging well over 100 scrimmage yards per game for most of the year while the Heritage defensive backs led by Miami target Damari Brown have not allowed more than 18 points in a game since mid-September. Should be another great one.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciB5ZXN0ZXJkYXkmIzM5O3MgZGVjb21taXRtZW50LCBpcyBN aWFtaSB0aGUgZmF2b3JpdGUgdG8gbGFuZCBGb3VyLXN0YXIgMjAyMyBSQiBN YXJrIEZsZXRjaGVyPzxicj48YnI+JnF1b3Q7VGhlIGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3 aXRoIE1pYW1pIGlzIGdvaW5nIGdvb2QuIFRoZXkgY2hlY2sgaW4gZGFpbHks IHNlZSBob3cgSSYjMzk7bSBkb2luZyBhcyBhIHBlcnNvbi4mcXVvdDs8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZUNyaWJTb3V0aEZMQT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdGhlY3JpYnNvdXRoZmxhPC9hPiB3aXRoIG1v cmU6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FdzFWaDROVnczIj5odHRwczov L3QuY28vRXcxVmg0TlZ3MzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1c3 YVhzTjhZOWsiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XN2FYc044WTlrPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFJpdmFscyAoQFJpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTM0NDMxMjQ1NjI0NDgzODY/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Miami Central vs Miami Norland

Another rematch is on the mantle but this one had no drama the first time around. Central destroyed Norland 53-7 back in week eight as Auburn quarterback commit Keyone Jenkins had four touchdowns including three to Pitt commit Lamar Seymore while Rueben Bain and Stanquan Clark combined for six tackles for loss and three sacks. Norland has an elite rushing attack with 2025 quarterback Ennio Yapoor and Power Five running back target Javin Simpkins (199.1 yards, 2.4 touchdowns per game as a team) will try to make more noise against the Rockets. A top-three national team in Central is likely to make easy work of the Vikings.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHdlZWtlbmQgaXMgZmlsbGVkIHdpdGggYmlnLW5hbWUgcHJv c3BlY3QgdGFraW5nIGltcG9ydGFudCB2aXNpdHMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AYWRhbWdvcm5leTwvYT4gdGFrZXMgYSBsb29rIGF0IHRoZSBvbmVzIHRv IHdhdGNoLCBpbmNsdWRpbmcgZm91ci1zdGFyIEZsb3JpZGEgREUgUnVlYmVu IEJhaW4gdmlzaXRpbmcgQWxhYmFtYTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L2d4RjhMTG1qeTYiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9neEY4TExtank2PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vU2dSa0tnYThRaCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1NnUmtLZ2E4UWg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUml2YWxzIChAUml2YWxzKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTU5 NjIzNDAxNDI2Mzg1MzA1OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl ciAyNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Chaminade-Madonna vs Cardinal Newman

Chaminade-Madonna is running through its schedule with ease and the next challenge might be its last until the state championship game in a couple of weeks. Cardinal Newman comes into this game undefeated and has a strong core of division one prospects including three-star 2024 quarterback Luke Warnock and 2025 athlete Naeshaun Montgomery. The only question is if they can contain the Chaminade offense that includes four-star 2024 quarterback Cedrick Bailey, Top 100 2024 running back Davion Gause, five-star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader as well as big-time 2023 athlete Edwin Joseph. Maybe Newman can survive till halftime, a strong feat against this loaded Chaminade squad.