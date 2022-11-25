Orlando Jones vs Edgewater, Saturday
This is a rematch of an early season classic that
Edgewater ended up winning 14-13. Edgewater is still undefeated at 12-0 and the winner of this game is likely to end up playing St. Thomas Aquinas in the state title game.
Edgewater has relied heavily on
Texas commit running back Cedric Baxter who took Jones for 245 yards and his team's two scores back in September.
Four-star Miami commit linebacker
Malik Bryant will look to slow him down this time around in a win-or-go-home matchup that is one of the better games in the country.
Lakeland vs Lake Minneola
Miami all-world cornerback commit
Cormani McClain and the undefeated Lakeland Dreadnaughts are on a roll, holding opponents to just 36 total points since the end of September.
Lake Minneola is one of the better teams in the Florida 4S classification and has just one loss on the year and they have Purdue commit safety Ethon Cole to try and keep this close defensively. Lakeland's slaughter of the 4S class is likely to continue for another week.
American Heritage Plantation vs Cardinal Gibbons
One of the best rivalries in South Florida,
American Heritage vs Cardinal Gibbons has given high school football fans classics over the last five years or so. The last time these two played earlier this year, Heritage was able to keep Gibbons out of the endzone.
Pitt commit athlete
Jessie Anderson is back this time around and Iowa commit running back Kamari Moulton is fully healthy as well, making their offense a better threat to score this time around.
Blue-chippers
Brandon Inniss and Mark Fletcher have been dominant on offense, averaging well over 100 scrimmage yards per game for most of the year while the Heritage defensive backs led by Miami target Damari Brown have not allowed more than 18 points in a game since mid-September. Should be another great one.
Miami Central vs Miami Norland
Another rematch is on the mantle but this one had no drama the first time around.
Central destroyed Norland 53-7 back in week eight as Auburn quarterback commit Keyone Jenkins had four touchdowns including three to Pitt commit Lamar Seymore while Rueben Bain and Stanquan Clark combined for six tackles for loss and three sacks.
Norland has an elite rushing attack with 2025 quarterback
Ennio Yapoor and Power Five running back target Javin Simpkins (199.1 yards, 2.4 touchdowns per game as a team) will try to make more noise against the Rockets.
A top-three national team in Central is likely to make easy work of the Vikings.
Chaminade-Madonna vs Cardinal Newman
Chaminade-Madonna is running through its schedule with ease and the next challenge might be its last until the state championship game in a couple of weeks. Cardinal Newman comes into this game undefeated and has a strong core of division one prospects including three-star 2024 quarterback Luke Warnock and 2025 athlete Naeshaun Montgomery. The only question is if they can contain the Chaminade offense that includes four-star 2024 quarterback Cedrick Bailey, Top 100 2024 running back Davion Gause, five-star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader as well as big-time 2023 athlete Edwin Joseph.
Maybe Newman can survive till halftime, a strong feat against this loaded Chaminade squad.
