UM in COVID protocols, but has been able to hold practice last two days

The University of Miami went virtual for final exams amid a cluster of COVID-19 cases, and the Cane football team wasn't spared despite over 80 percent of the players fully vaccinated.

Per a UM release on Tuesday "Miami Athletics announced that its football program is currently in COVID protocols and is adhering to the outlined guidelines within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report. The University remains committed to its goal of participating in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, December 31, against Washington State while ensuring the continued health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and staff."

The most recent guidelines, per that report, state:

Pursuant to CDC guidance, an individual identified through contact tracing and required to quarantine must complete one of the following three options after consultation with local and state public health officials:

* Quarantine can end after Day 14 without required testing

* Quarantine can end after Day 10 without testing and if no symptoms have been reported during daily monitoring or...

* When diagnostic testing resources are sufficient and available, then quarantine can end after Day 7 if a diagnostic specimen tests negative, if no symptoms were reported during daily monitoring. The specimen may be collected and tested within 48 hours before the time of planned quarantine discontinuation (e.g., in anticipation of testing delays), but quarantine cannot be discontinued earlier than after Day 7.

The report goes on to state that "Institutional and local public health determine whether it is appropriate for an individual to reduce the length of quarantine, as this may vary depending on the jurisdiction and the state of the pandemic. An individual who leaves quarantine prior to Day 15 must be diligent about watching for symptoms and immediately self-isolate and report symptoms pursuant to institutional protocols."

A source told CaneSport there are "three to five" current cases on the team and that UM did hold practice yesterday and today with mainly walkthrough type work and position work while socially distanced.

So what bears monitoring is if this spreads throughout the team over the next several days, preventing UM from traveling and playing in the bowl game.

But as of now it doesn't appear that is a major concern.