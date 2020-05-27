UM in daily contact with 4-star CB who says Canes will get official visit
Camden (NJ) High School CB Darian Chestnut says the Canes are very much in his picture.“Definitely,” Chestnut said. “Miami’s just a great atmosphere, is also known as DB U, a top 5 DB U school, and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news