UM PK commit Borregales shuts down recruitment, done deal to Canes
Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna High School PK and Miami Hurricanes commitment Andres Borregales added a North Carolina scholarship offer recently.That joined an offer list that includes Souther...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news