UM pushing for Ohio State RB commit Fletcher: “Every day I hear from them”
Plantation (FL) American Heritage RB Mark Fletcher was a high priority Miami Hurricanes target when he committed to Ohio State April 12.And that commitment hasn’t stopped the Canes from recruiting ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news