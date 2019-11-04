UM waiting anxiously for 5-star Timberlake's 4 p.m. announcement
The Miami Hurricanes may not have a five-star in their football recruiting class.But they could have one in the basketball class by the end of today.5-star lefty forward Earl Timberlake will announ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news