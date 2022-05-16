UM walkon RB gets NIL deal: "Not about money, I love proving people wrong."

The life of a Miami Hurricanes walkon football player usually involves pretty much all the work everyone else on the team puts in … but usually without the reward of game action.

Maybe, just maybe, that’s changing.

At least when it comes to a reward.

In one of the first individual NIL deals to be signed with a walkon, LifeWallet has inked University of Miami freshman RB Michael Peraino to a one-year contract worth $10,000.

Helping make Peraino a good NIL subject?

As of the weekend he had 11,500 Twitter followers (@mperaino47) and 3,182 Instagram followers (@michaelperaino47).

“I think that may have had something to do with it,” Peraino told CaneSport. “It’s very exciting. But I don’t care about the money, I just love proving people wrong.”

Peraino says he’s worked hard to prove people wrong since he was a three-sport athlete at Moore Catholic High School on Staten Island, N.Y. While there he participated in baseball, football (running back) and track (100-meter, javelin).

“My sophomore and junior year of football at Moore they told me I was too small, they never had an Italian kid in the backfield before and I was 5-9,” Peraino said. “I’m sitting there like `Wow, they’re crushing my career.' I worked for it, had that chip on my shoulder. Then my senior year was COVID, only four games and I had 30 carries and over 400 rushing yards. After those few games they admitted I could have been the best running back they had at that school, but they never gave me a shot.”

After the season he got some football looks from Wagner and Fordham, but no offers.

“Once I wanted to go to Miami, my coaches, friends said `You might as well give up football,’” Peraino said. “Only my parents and brother believed in me.”

Peraino says his Italian roots taught him to never give up and “just fight through it, there’s always a way.”

So that’s what he did at UM.

He was admitted for January enrollment and spent last fall playing at a junior college in Central Orlando taking classes and playing “with a lot of older guys, some of them even had kids.”

He enrolled at Miami and a month later came out for a February walkon tryout.

“I just showed up at 7 p.m., there was 15 or 20 kids there - I wasn’t a preferred walkon or anything,” Peraino said.

He impressed, with coaches saying he could come out for the team this fall.

“I’m going into my sophomore year and have four years eligibility, but if I’d played in the spring that would have counted as a year,” Peraino says.

The 205-pounder who has a bench max of 355 and squat max of 465 isn’t expecting to have much of a role other than scout team.

But he’s always battled expectations in the past, and this is no different.

“The followers (on social media) I’ve gotten, it’s because of the journey I had, from the eighth grade when I started working out,” he says.

Little did he know then that would lead him to UM … and to John Ruiz’s office for a LifeWallet deal.

“Meeting John Ruiz, he was a very nice guy just talking with him, we had just normal conversation about where the team was at and everything,” Peraino said.

Ruiz?

He says part of the reason his company inked Periano is "Because I love underdogs."

"It's not easy to make it as a walkon," Ruiz said. "He's a strong kid, very fast, physical specimen, has a real chance to do well."

Maybe Peraino won’t just be among the first walkons in the nation to land an individual NIL deal. He has his sights set on becoming the first walkon to ink NIL deals with multiple companies.

“I’m trying to get one from Sylvester Stallone’s clothing company,” he says. “That’s because people call me the Italian Stallion since I’m the only Italian on the team.”