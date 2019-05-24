Underrated DT picks up offer after eval, Canes in top 5
Tampa (Fla.) Chamberlain High School DT James Ash picked up a Miami scholarship offer on May 15.He has over 20 offers.While he’s only rated a two-star by Rivals.com, he lists scholarships from the ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news