Up close with Manny Diaz: Part I
Coach Manny Diaz says “in the ballpark” of 65 players are currently on campus doing outdoor work, with the goal of June 15 to be able to safely move into the Indoor Practice Facility / weight room....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news