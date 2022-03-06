Up next for hoops: ACC Tournament challenge

Flash back to the preseason, and marvel in what the Miami Hurricanes basketball team’s accomplished.

Picked to finish 12th in the conference after losing several key pieces of its 2021 team and with transfers like Charlie Moore and Jordan Miller somewhat unknown quantities, UM was coming off three straight seasons with a losing ACC record.

A year ago, this was a team that was 10-17 overall and 4-15 in the conference.

Now?

UM finished off the regular season by coming back from 18 down to win at Syracuse, and Miami is sitting at 22-9 overall and 14-6 in the ACC.

The ACC Tournament looms, but regardless of the result there it’s considered a virtual certainty Miami will be part of the NCAA Tournament, which will mark the first time that will happen since 2018. Miami’s projected anywhere from an 8 to an 11 seed at the tourney depending on where you look.

The first task, though, is in Brooklyn, N.Y., where the Canes have a double bye and will begin play on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Miami will face either No. 5 seed Wake Forest (23-8, 13-7), No. 12 Pittsburgh (11-20, 6-14) or No. 13 Boston College (11-19, 6-14).

The Canes are a combined 4-0 against those three teams.

If UM wins, barring a major upset the team would face No. 1 seed Duke next - the Blue Devils are 26-5 overall and 16-4 in the ACC. The No. 2 seed is Notre Dame (22-9, 15-5) with No. 3 North Carolina (23-8, 15-5).