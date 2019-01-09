USC safety Bolden decides to transfer to Miami
USC Safety Bubba Bolden, who was facing a lengthy suspension at USC due to a underage drinking incident at an off-campus party but was recently reinstated, has decided to transfer to Miami instead ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news