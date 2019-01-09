Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-09 22:47:39 -0600') }} football

USC safety Bolden decides to transfer to Miami

Gary Ferman
Publisher

USC Safety Bubba Bolden, who was facing a lengthy suspension at USC due to a underage drinking incident at an off-campus party but was recently reinstated, has decided to transfer to Miami instead ...

