Utah offensive lineman Kalaniuvalu earns offer at Cristobal OL/DL camp

Class of 2025 offensive lineman Alai Kalaniuvalu Jr. from Timpview High School (UT) turned heads Saturday morning at the OL/DL division of the Mario Cristobal Camp. He showed impressive technique considering his young age, repeatedly holding up in one-on-one driills against older kids. When it was over, the 6-3, 275 pound Kalaniuvalu picked up his 11th offer from Hurricanes offensive line coach Alex Mirabal. “It was the goal to get a scholarship,” Kalaniuvalu Jr. told CaneSport after the camp. “This is the only camp we are going to this summer and we've been working since January just for his camp. I just had to come here and work hard, and the hard work paid off.”

This is why the Cristobal camp was so important to Kalaniuvalu. His ties with The U run deep as his sister Janet Kalaniuvalu was a member of the Hurricanes volleyball team for the past three seasons. “My sister went here, so just getting an offer means a lot,” Kalaniuvalu Jr. said. Mirabal’s relationship with the Kalaniuvalu family is strong because it dates back to his time at the University of Oregon, where he served as the Ducks offensive line coach from 2018-2021. Mirabal began building that bond when Mirabal went to Timpview High to recruit another player, Spencer Fano, a Class of 2023 prospect who has the Hurricanes on his offer list.