UVA OT transfer sets UM visit: "I've always respected Mirabal, Cristobal"
As the Miami Hurricanes continue to delve into the transfer portal, an intriguing name for UM fans to keep a close eye on is Virginia OT transfer Ryan Swoboda.The 6-10, 325-pounder from Clermont, F...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news