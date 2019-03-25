Va. OL Jr. Day visit to Miami has Canes "really up there now"
Woodbridge (Va.) Senior High School OL Reuben Adams says Junior Day at Miami on Sunday “was a great visit. I talked to coach (Butch) Barry, (Manny) Diaz, the environment was great. It was a great e...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news