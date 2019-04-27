CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami entered this weekend's series against Virginia Tech down its top two starting pitchers, but redshirt junior Brian Van Belle stepped up when his team needed him most on Saturday night.

Van Belle was nearly unhittable against the Hokies, throwing a career-best 8.1 shutout innings that helped vault No. 24 Miami (30-14, 13-10 ACC) past Virginia Tech 1-0. The win was Miami's 10thconsecutive victory over Virginia Tech (24-20, 7-16 ACC) and gave the Hurricanes their seventh straight series win over the Hokies.

The Canes' offense got to work early, getting the first two batters to reach base in each of the opening two innings against VT starter Chris Gerard. The freshman lefty limited damage thanks to a pair of double plays, but Miami got a run across in the second when Alex Toral drove a ball to the warning track in right that allowed JP Gates to tag up and score easily to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead.

Van Belle protected that one-run lead for the next 6.1 innings, mowing down Virginia Tech hitters consistently. The right-hander allowed just four hits and struck out eight Hokies, one shy of matching his career-best nine strikeouts against UMBC on March 3, 2019.

A junior college transfer from Broward College, Van Belle has been a major contributor in his first season in Coral Gables. He was especially impressive on Saturday night, striking out four of the nine leadoff hitters he faced.

Van Belle's most important strikeout was his final one, fanning Virginia Tech's third hitter Kerry Carpenter with the tying run on third to end the top of the eighth.

Sunday's finale is set for 1 p.m. and Miami is set to throw RHP Tyler Keysor (4-0, 4.97 ERA). Virginia Tech's starter is to be announced.