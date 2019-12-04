News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-04 15:33:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Van Dyke breaks down visit from Dan Enos on Wed.

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Suffield (Conn.) Academy QB and Cane commitment Tyler Van Dyke got an in-home visit from offensive coordinator/QB coach Dan Enos this afternoon.“It was good, went well,” Van Dyke said. “He was here...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}