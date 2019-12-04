Van Dyke breaks down visit from Dan Enos on Wed.
Suffield (Conn.) Academy QB and Cane commitment Tyler Van Dyke got an in-home visit from offensive coordinator/QB coach Dan Enos this afternoon.“It was good, went well,” Van Dyke said. “He was here...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news