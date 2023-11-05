Van Dyke, Fletcher and Deen talk post game after loss to NC State
Players Tyler Van Dyke, Mark Fletcher, and Branson Deen talk post-game after the loss to NC State.
Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke on what is not working for him:
"Yeah, just got to be better, honestly. It is frustrating. I feel like I put in a lot of work into watching film this week. Did a great job preparing. Just got to put that work on the field as well. Had a great week of practice. Got to be better on game day."
On the issues in the red zone:
"A few penalties. Just got to be better in the red zone, honestly, executing. We'll get back, watch some film on that and try to get better at it."
On what NC State was doing defensively:
"We saw everything on film that we saw tonight. Those guys are a great team. All of them fight their tails off every play. They just beat us tonight, and we beat ourselves as well. Looks were the same; they just did a better job than us executing."
On his health:
"It's football. Just got banged up a little bit, but I'm alright now. I'm good; everything's good."
Running back Mark Fletcher on his performance in his first start:
"I worked hard. I earned. I was happy to be out there to help my team. I feel like I played great. O-Line like I said, made a lot of openings for me. We didn't get the result we wanted. We just got to go back to work."
On Tyler Van Dyke's performance:
"We don't point any fingers. We're all out there together. This is a team sport. Anything can happen. If things go left, we just got to go back work, back to the drawing board if things don't go our way."
Defensive Lineman Branson Deen On the last scoring drive for NC State:
"I thought they out executed us. I thought they brought more energy to that last drive than we did and they made a big play when they needed to so they got a well deserved win."
