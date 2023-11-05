Players Tyler Van Dyke, Mark Fletcher, and Branson Deen talk post-game after the loss to NC State.

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke on what is not working for him:

"Yeah, just got to be better, honestly. It is frustrating. I feel like I put in a lot of work into watching film this week. Did a great job preparing. Just got to put that work on the field as well. Had a great week of practice. Got to be better on game day."

On the issues in the red zone:

"A few penalties. Just got to be better in the red zone, honestly, executing. We'll get back, watch some film on that and try to get better at it."

On what NC State was doing defensively:

"We saw everything on film that we saw tonight. Those guys are a great team. All of them fight their tails off every play. They just beat us tonight, and we beat ourselves as well. Looks were the same; they just did a better job than us executing."

On his health:

"It's football. Just got banged up a little bit, but I'm alright now. I'm good; everything's good."