Van Dyke gets Diaz, Enos visit: "I'm not coming there just to sit & watch"
Suffield (Conn.) Academy QB and Miami Hurricanes commitment Tyler Van Dyke got a visit from coaches Manny Diaz and Dan Enos on Wednesday.“They came to my house - we just sat down, had some lunch, w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news