Van Dyke has chance for record numbers this season in Dawson's offense
Tyler Van Dyke has a chance to etch his name in the record books with a comeback season in 2023. He already holds the second and 10th best positions when it comes to yards in a single game and Van Dyke is already tied for 7th in passing touchdowns in a single season with his 2021 campaign.
That 2021 season was under Rhett Lashlee who runs a very similar system to that of Shannon Dawson. In Dawson’s last three seasons at Houston Clayton Tune threw for an average of 3,222 yards and 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions per season.
Tyler Van Dyke currently sits at 4,775 yards passing 35 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his career. If TVD reaches Dawson’s average with Tune, he would finish just ahead of Heisman trophy winner Gino Torretta (7,690) with 7,997 passing yards.
If TVD gets 63 touchdowns that would be good for 3rd on the all-time list just behind Jacory Harris (70) and ahead of Heisman trophy winner Vinny Testaverde.
Based on the track record of both Van Dyke and Dawson there is no reason to think the aforementioned numbers will not be achieved.
