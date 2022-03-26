Van Dyke making strides in new Cane offense; Scaife talks progress
The offensive playbook under new coordinator Josh Gattis is daunting.
Every day the quarterbacks get a new mini-booklet to study and learn inside and out for the following day’s practice. It’s a work in progress, of course.
But Tyler Van Dyke is tireless in his preparation and has looked more and more comfortable in the system.
After today’s practice he said, “We’ve had six practices now, before this practice we had install day. Other days new playbooks, adding plays, other days repeating, repeating, repeating. Today was a repeating day and we felt really comfortable as an offense.”
He says the offense in general is working on its consistency and being physical.
“There are similarities (to last year’s offense),” Van Dyke said. “The run game is slightly different. I’m excited for it.”
Last season Van Dyke starred after D’Eriq King suffered a season-ending injury, throwing 25 TDs with six INTs and averaging 293 passing yards per game.
Last year things came easy for Van Dyke, aside from some hiccups his first couple of real starts vs. Virginia and North Carolina.
That experience of 2021 will be a big help as he navigates this offense in the spring, considering it’s a group that lost top two receivers Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley. That pair accounted for 60 percent of the passing offense.
But there’s plenty of young talent waiting in the wings … it’s just a case of who will step up.
Van Dyke spoke today about some of his offensive weapons.
“Jacolby (George), seeing real good consistency from him,” Van Dyke said. “Making every catch thrown his way, a lot of big catches. X (Restrepo) making those big plays in the slot. All the receivers are doing their job, glad to have all those guys to throw to.”
Van Dyke also said the offensive line “is doing a great job.”
“I don’t think I’d have taken a sack today (of contact was allowed),” he said. “Six practices, they’ve done a great job of keeping me clean. And the run blocking is a lot better than it was last year already. I’m proud of those guys. Have to keep getting better.”
* Van Dyke said the cornerbacks are having their moments, and he singled out Te’Cory Couch, DJ Ivey and Al Blades for praise.
Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal said last week that his ultimate goal, as you’d expect, is to determine the best five linemen on the team and get them in the starting lineup together.
For much of the spring the primary first team is (L to R) Zion Nelson, Ousman Traore, Jakai Clark, Justice Oluwaseun and DJ Scaife.
But OG Jalen Rivers will return to the in the summer, as will OT John Campbell.
So other than Nelson and probably Clark, who Mirabal praised as one of the best centers in the ACC, no jobs are safe.
That includes Scaife, who we saw in a similar role last spring and fall before he faltered so badly at right tackle in the opener against Alabama that he was benched in the second series.
This spring?
Scaife, who wound up finding a role at guard last season and faring fairly well there, is getting his shot again as a tackle.
And after Saturday’s practice he said he’s pleased with his progress.
“I feel more comfortable, everybody is being more versatile moving around,” Scaife said.
Scaife, as is the case with the rest of the line, is learning from new OL coach Alex Mirabal, with an assist from Mario Cristobal.
“It’s been good knowledge, a lot of knowledge (from Cristobal),” Scaife said. “And I love coach Mirabal, he’s very intense, very into it.
“It’s like I have four coaches.”