Van Dyke making strides in new Cane offense; Scaife talks progress

The offensive playbook under new coordinator Josh Gattis is daunting.

Every day the quarterbacks get a new mini-booklet to study and learn inside and out for the following day’s practice. It’s a work in progress, of course.

But Tyler Van Dyke is tireless in his preparation and has looked more and more comfortable in the system.

After today’s practice he said, “We’ve had six practices now, before this practice we had install day. Other days new playbooks, adding plays, other days repeating, repeating, repeating. Today was a repeating day and we felt really comfortable as an offense.”

He says the offense in general is working on its consistency and being physical.

“There are similarities (to last year’s offense),” Van Dyke said. “The run game is slightly different. I’m excited for it.”

Last season Van Dyke starred after D’Eriq King suffered a season-ending injury, throwing 25 TDs with six INTs and averaging 293 passing yards per game.

Last year things came easy for Van Dyke, aside from some hiccups his first couple of real starts vs. Virginia and North Carolina.