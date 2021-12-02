Van Dyke on Thurs.: Diaz did a great job with us this year

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke enjoyed quite a first season as starter, throwing for 25 TDs with six INTs and earning ACC Rookie of the Year honors.

After the regular season offensive coordinator/QB coach Rhett Lashlee moved on, taking the head coaching job at SMU.

“He got me prepared well for each and every game, told me he believes in me, trusts me with play calling,” Van Dyke said today on 560 AM. “SMU, he’ll do great things there. I know he always wanted to be a head coach. He did a great job the whole year.”

Van Dyke also said today he hopes Manny Diaz remains the team’s head coach next year. Diaz’s status, of course, is tenuous - while he continues taking in-home visits and scheduling official visits for these final two weekends the program has not hired a new Director of Athletics or indicated which way Diaz’s future will go.

“I think coach Diaz has done a great job with us this year,” Van Dyke said. “After the 2-4 start we had, keeping everyone motivated, keeping everyone just working hard throughout practice. It could have went the other way with a 2-4 start playing N.C. State and Pitt the next week after that, two ranked teams.

“I think he did a great job preparing us well for those games and keeping us motivated. We ended up winning three straight. I think the N.C. State game right there really changed our season because it really could have went the other way.”

Van Dyke also praised the play of his offensive line and playmaking wide receivers for his success.

“I thank the coaching staff for believing in me, trusting me,” he said.

Van Dyke said gaining confidence as he continued to play was a big role. And he also said previous starting QB D’Eriq King, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, was instrumental in helping him emerge as a leader.

“I just tried to make sure everyone stayed focused,” Van Dyke said. “At the start of the season I wasn’t really that guy, D’Eriq was that guy. Once I stepped into that position where I had to become more of a vocal leader, I did.”

Van Dyke also shared how growing up in Connecticut he attended Dolphins games and dreamed of someday playing in that stadium.

“My grandfather was good friends with (the late) Tony Sparano when he was the head coach of the Dolphins,” said Van Dyke. “So my grandfather hired him as his first head coaching job at the University of New Haven in Connecticut. So he is good friends with him and we came down a couple times to watch some (Dolphins) games and it was pretty cool for that experience to happen and where I’m at now.”

* Van Dyke said he’s trying to talk WR Charleston Rambo into returning.

“He could go either way with it, coming back or going to the NFL,” Van Dyke said. “I’m going to talk to him more about. We’ll see what happens. I don’t think he can go wrong with either decision, whatever best fits his career.”

Regardless of if Rambo comes back, Van Dyke says he’s “excited” about the rest of the young talent on this offense.

“We have young running backs coming back, the freshmen receivers, Key’Shawn (Smith), X (Xavier Restrepo),” Van Dyke said. “Great players here at Miami. Everyone should be excited about them. They’re going to be great players here.”

* Regarding NIL, Van Dyke said he’s getting “more deals” and that “it’s good.”

“I have an agent that helps me with all that stuff, keeping track of what I have to do with posting and all that stuff,” Van Dyke said. “I’m pretty involved with it, but also staying focused on the football side of things, school.”