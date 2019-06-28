News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-28 02:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Van Dyke ready to "prove everybody wrong" at Elite 11

Ebspjx01b6oh7e766py6
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Suffield (Conn.) Academy QB Tyler Van Dyke is a Cane commitment.And he’ll represent himself … and Miami … at the Elite 11 that runs from today through Sunday in Texas.“I’m just looking forward to g...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}