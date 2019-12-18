News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 06:12:20 -0600') }} football Edit

Van Dyke signs, gives Quarterback U its guy behind center

CaneSport.com
Staff

Quarterback U has its guy.In the Class of 2020, that is.Suffield (Conn.) Academy QB Tyler Van Dyke, who has been solid in his Miami Hurricanes commitment since he made it April 30, is now confirmed...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}