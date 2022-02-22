Van Dyke talks Gattis offense, looks ahead to spring ball: "I can't wait"

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke starred last season with 25 TD passes in 10 games along with 293 passing yards per game.

Now he’s facing a new challenge.

The first challenge: His top two receivers, Mike Harley and Charleston Rambo, are gone. With them is 60 percent of the wide receiver production.

“All the receivers out there have the capability to be that guy,” Van Dyke told CaneSport at a LifeWallet event. “Not only one, I think it can be a few to step up into the role of Rambo and Harley. We’ll find out this spring, but a lot of guys proved it last year even in practice. We’re very excited with what we’ve got in the wide receivers room. They’re going to be good for us.”

And Van Dyke has a new offensive system to learn under coordinator Josh Gattis.

That task begins with the 15 spring practices that kick off March 7.

“Coach Gattis is a great guy, great coach,” Van Dyke said. “I’m happy he’s here, happy to work with him. We went over the playbook, formations with the whole team. Just getting used to that, knowing what we have to do.”

For now the team is in a fourth quarter training program that focuses on mental and physical preparation for the coming season.

A small example of it: Players can’t put their hands on their hips or heads during workouts … no signs of weakness will be given to opponents.

“It’s definitely a change from what we used to have, but it’s for the good,” Van Dyke said. “It’s tough, competitive, fun. I think we all love the work out there, we love coach (Aaron) Feld, what he’s doing with us. We can’t wait to finish it up and crush spring ball.”

Last year Van Dyke had the freedom even as a first-time starter to adjust plays at the line of scrimmage … mainly when it came to routes.

“(Last year) it was switch up the route based on what I saw,” Van Dyke said. “Never had a change of play, maybe a couple of times it was a pass I could change to a run. … It was more giving signals to receivers.”

This year, in a new offense and with a year under his belt, it will be interesting to see if he has more freedom to change not just routes but also plays at the line.

“We’ll see what coach Gattis has in store,” Van Dyke said. “I think it goes both ways, the trust with each other. I’m going to be watching film with him a lot, getting that trust with him and understanding what he’s trying to do with his offense. I just can’t wait for this spring.”

He’ll be running a more complex offense - former coordinator Rhett Lashlee always stressed keeping things bare bones simple.

“It just takes studying, looking it over,” Van Dyke said. “We’re going to mess things up, it’s the first time going through a new playbook. It definitely is a little more challenging, but I love the challenge. I’m going to keep studying. I can’t wait to get started this spring.”

How is Van Dyke a different QB today than he was last season?

“It’s just the confidence and a little bit of the experience,” he said. “Just having that under my belt. And the leadership as well, being able to lead this team. Last year at this time, before the season I wasn’t that leader because D’Eriq (King) was still there and I was below him a little bit. Just being that leader to the team right now, having that throughout spring ball and the summer.”