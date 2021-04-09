CaneSport - Van Dyke throws 3 TDs, Rambo has 107 yards & Wiggins 2 TDs in 2nd scrimmage

Van Dyke throws 3 TDs, Rambo has 107 yards & Wiggins 2 TDs in 2nd scrimmage
Miami held its second spring scrimmage on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium. And coach Manny Diaz said afterward that he felt the team “reacted very well.”
“Friday night, under the lights, it’s just a different atmosphere than what you see on Greentree Practice Field, other places you get to travel to scrimmage,” Diaz said. “You especially see it in younger guys, the game moves a little bit faster out there and it was a little tough on them. But everybody as the night wore on got comfortable in the environment. It ended up being a pretty good tug of war.”
Certainly the offense made its share of big plays.
And that began early.
On the opening series a trick play hit big with Tyler Van Dyke tossing a long TD to Charleston Rambo. Both players ended with big numbers: Rambo had seven catches for 107 yards and a score, and Van Dyke hit on 13 of 17 passes for 190 yards with three TDs.
The other main QB, Jake Garcia, was up and down: He hit on 18 of 27 throws for 164 yards with a TD and interception.
And Rambo wasn’t the only receiver with an explosive night.
Dee Wiggins starred with two TDs (5 catches, 63 yards). And Diaz also praised WR Mike Harley as “super consistent all spring.”
Harley played limited reps as a returning starter who they know what he can do, but still had a TD (three catches, 34 yards).
“Those (receivers and the QBs) really stood out,” Diaz said. “We showed explosion in the passing game.”
The run game leader was Jaylan Knighton with 12 carries for 66 yards. Cam Harris ran eight times for 39 yards, including a highlight TD on which he leaped over a defender into the end zone.
“I thought the offense responded - the defense in the first half really dominated the line of scrimmage similar to the first scrimmage,” Diaz said. “I thought the offensive line did a nice job as the day went on opening some holes for the backs in the second half.”
On defense safety Bubba Bolden had an interception and CB DJ Ivey had two pass breakups.
“He’s been disruptive, had a really good week," Diaz said of Ivey.
Defensive end Cam Williams also had a PBU off a screen pass and had four tackles. The overall tackle leaders were Avery Huff with six and freshman safety Kam Kinchens with five.
“Overall we were able to play a lot of people,” Diaz said.
Now the team enters the final week of spring.
“We look forward to coming back here Saturday (for the spring game) on ACC Network for all our fans to see,” Diaz said. “We wish we could have our fans here in the stadium, hopefully it’s the last reality of the pandemic. But we will be here, have to get healthy, have a couple of guys nicked up. Get our team healthy and maybe look at a couple of different schematic things this week that will help us out in the fall and have a great spring game on Saturday.”
