CaneSport - Van Dyke throws 3 TDs, Rambo has 107 yards & Wiggins 2 TDs in 2nd scrimmage

Miami held its second spring scrimmage on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium. And coach Manny Diaz said afterward that he felt the team “reacted very well.”

“Friday night, under the lights, it’s just a different atmosphere than what you see on Greentree Practice Field, other places you get to travel to scrimmage,” Diaz said. “You especially see it in younger guys, the game moves a little bit faster out there and it was a little tough on them. But everybody as the night wore on got comfortable in the environment. It ended up being a pretty good tug of war.”

Certainly the offense made its share of big plays.

And that began early.

On the opening series a trick play hit big with Tyler Van Dyke tossing a long TD to Charleston Rambo. Both players ended with big numbers: Rambo had seven catches for 107 yards and a score, and Van Dyke hit on 13 of 17 passes for 190 yards with three TDs.

The other main QB, Jake Garcia, was up and down: He hit on 18 of 27 throws for 164 yards with a TD and interception.

And Rambo wasn’t the only receiver with an explosive night.

Dee Wiggins starred with two TDs (5 catches, 63 yards). And Diaz also praised WR Mike Harley as “super consistent all spring.”

Harley played limited reps as a returning starter who they know what he can do, but still had a TD (three catches, 34 yards).

“Those (receivers and the QBs) really stood out,” Diaz said. “We showed explosion in the passing game.”

The run game leader was Jaylan Knighton with 12 carries for 66 yards. Cam Harris ran eight times for 39 yards, including a highlight TD on which he leaped over a defender into the end zone.

“I thought the offense responded - the defense in the first half really dominated the line of scrimmage similar to the first scrimmage,” Diaz said. “I thought the offensive line did a nice job as the day went on opening some holes for the backs in the second half.”