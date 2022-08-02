Versatile Five-Star Linebacker TJ Capers: "Miami Feels Like Family"
Five-star linebacker TJ Capers is the top-ranked linebacker in the country for the 2024 class, making him a priority prospect for Miami. The new staff has flipped the talent level of the linebacker...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news