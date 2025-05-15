Versatile Florida DB D'Montae Tims decommits from Missouri

One of the Sunshine State's offseason risers is back on the market.
Seffner (Fla.) Armwood secondary prospect D'Montae Tims is no longer committed to the Missouri Tigers.
"I'm decommitting today," he told Rivals. "I’m just reopening my recruitment...Exploring my options."
Tims collected several scholarship offers into the New Year and initially pledged to the Tigers in early April. He says the program will remain among those under consideration moving forward.
In the meantime, the three-star talent will be in the Peach State over the weekend, expected to visit both Georgia and Georgia Tech while in the area.
The rising-senior, who helped Armwood High to a 12-1 record in 2024, also reports increased interest from programs like Texas A&M, Miami and Florida State, among others.
Rivals' Take:
Tims jumped on board with Mizzou as his recruiting ascent was ongoing, so there were always going to be other programs jumping into the race beyond the pledge date. At that time, even, the Floridian had been considering taking visits to other contenders on his growing scholarship offer list.
The Tigers will remain in the thick of this one, but the increased contact with SEC and ACC programs closer to home for the Tampa-area standout will also hold his attention. Trips will be taken to most of the newer programs to inquire about him and any resulting offers could play well by the time a final college decision goes down.