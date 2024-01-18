Veteran Tight End Cam McCormick to return for ninth season
Tight end Cam McCormick will return to Miami for his second season with the Miami Hurricanes. The veteran tight end will play his ninth year of college football.
McCormick started his career at Oregon in 2016, missed parts of four seasons due to injury, and the COVID year allowed him to petition the NCAA for an unprecedented ninth season of eligibility.
McCormick announced his return on social media on Thursday.
McCormick, now 25 years old, was part of Oregon's 2016 recruiting class under current Miami head coach Mario Cristobal.
McCormick redshirted as a true freshman and then played in 13 games as a reserve in 2017. From 2018 to 2021, McCormick battled through a broken leg and foot injuries.
In 2022, McCormick played an entire season (13 games), making six starts. He was granted an eighth year of eligibility for 2023 before transferring to Miami, where he was reunited with Cristobal.
He had eight receptions for 62 yards for the Hurricanes last season and was mainly used as a blocking tight end for the Hurricanes. He played 441 snaps last season at tight end and 623 snaps, including special teams.
McCormick applied for a ninth year of eligibility, which the ACC approved. He reenters a tight end room that returns sophomore Elijah Arroyo, true freshmen Riley Williams and Jackson Carver and will welcome four-star signee Elija Lofton. Jaleel Skinner departed via the transfer portal and committed to Louisville.
