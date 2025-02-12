Published Feb 12, 2025
Video: Asst. Coaches Dominguez and Gutierrez answer questions ahead of 2025
Assistant coaches Laz Gutierrez and Chris Dominguez answered questions from the media before the 2025 season's opening day.

Miami begins its 2025 campaign on February 14th against Niagara at home. The first pitch is set for 7:00 PM Eastern.

