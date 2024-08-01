Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Video: Bissainthe, Arroyo, Cooper, and Powell talk post fall practice No. 2

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Publisher
@BenjaminRivals
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

Miami Players, Wesley Bissainthe, Elijah Arroyo, Anez Cooper, and Meesh Powell were made available to the media for questions after fall camp practice No. 2.



Advertisement

Miami prepares for its season opener against rival Florida on August 31st at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement