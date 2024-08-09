PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Video: Brown, George, Horton, and Richard talk after fall practice No. 8

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.
Wide receivers Sam Brown, Jacolby George, Isaiah Horton, and defensive back Jadais Richard answered questions from the media after fall camp practice number eight on Thursday.

Miami will hold its first official scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.

