Video: Brown, George, Horton, and Richard talk after fall practice No. 8
Wide receivers Sam Brown, Jacolby George, Isaiah Horton, and defensive back Jadais Richard answered questions from the media after fall camp practice number eight on Thursday.
Miami will hold its first official scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.
