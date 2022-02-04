VIDEO: Charlie Moore helping Canes hoops thrive

Cane PG Charlie Moore is one of the most dangerous guards in the ACC and has showcased a clutch gene that is almost uncanny this season. From his big shot at Cameron Indoor versus Duke, or his crazy buzzer-beaters against Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech, Moore is built for the moment.

He's averaging 12.5 points, 4.0 assists and 2.2 steals while making 38.6 percent of his three-point shots.

Hear from the man himself what makes him "One Clutch 'Cane" right here:



