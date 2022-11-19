Head Coach Jim Larranaga talks with the media along with Guard Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller post-game. Miami defeated Providence 74-64 behind big games from Wong (18 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds), Miller (9 points, 9 rebounds), and Norchad Omier (19 points, 12 rebounds).

Larranaga talks of the milestone and the play of his team on Saturday, the people that helped him get to where he is today, and the challenge that Maryland presents. Wong talked about what was working for him against Providence and Miller talked about how rebounding was a focus for Miami to get the win.

Miami faces Maryland Sunday at 1 PM eastern for the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Championship.