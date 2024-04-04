Head Coach Mario Cristobal was available for questions from the media after spring practice No. 11 on Thursday morning.

He started with an opening statement:

"We're wrapping up practice number eleven and heading to number twelve on Saturday. We're continuing to do a lot of situational football and also work live tackling in a scrimmage setting. A lot of what you see in spring ball. A lot of guys are starting to understand a little bit better what the standard is. Holding each other more accountable, being very competitive in most areas. A couple of guys dinged up, but nothing serious, so we feel good about our health through spring and entering these last couple of days. Just looking forward to watching these guys compete more and more, and that's what it's all about. There's no holding back. No one's being coddled, you know. We got to practice we got to get better. We got to practice, we got to get better, we got to stay off the ground. Sometimes, we get a little over-aggressive, and that's on us as coaches. We got to coach that better."





On the health of Rueben Bain since he was out for several practices this spring:

"He practiced today. He was good. He was full go. He usually looks good. Try to get after him a little bit. Challenge him. Obviously, he's a high-level player. He looked like himself."





On the competition in the quarterback room:

"Well, both Emory [Williams] and Reese [Poffenbarger] have done a good job of staying on those heels. Cam [Ward] has obviously taken the most reps; he deserves it. He's earned it, and both Emory and Reese are right after that, and then you see a lot of really good things from Jacurri [Brown] and Judd Anderson. The limited reps he gets, you see a guy who's going to be a really good player down the line. It's a crowded and a good room and a talented one, and we haven't had that yet. The most important thing is that they approach every day with a good attitude, and they are ready to compete; we'll see how it shakes out at the end of spring ball."





On having a crowded room at quarterback:

"I'd say it's less difficult than having it empty. Rather have it this way, and honestly, I think it's the best way for college football going forward anyway. I think you pack up each room with the highest level talent you can. Therefore, feelings, moodiness, playing time, wants, and needs are all settled on the field. And it's very much a business-like approach when it comes to playing time. You certainly stay the course of tremendous mentorship and guidance, coaching, teaching, instructing, but you got to put yourself in a position to help the team win. To do so you have to make sure each room has enough talent and competition to come out with championship-caliber play at each position."





On Cam Ward:

"He's tough and smart. He's really hungry. Those things for a quarterback are critical, but not to mention the fact that he just really knows football. He understands football, and he sees the field extremely well. So things that...you know, you talk about guys that see things in sequence. Sequential quarterbacks are the ones that can see it as they drop back on the run as they're improvising, right? Guys like that, they have a special knack for improvising and extending plays. But, the fact that he's done so well in drop-back game as well and understanding pressures and how it's being blocked and where to go with the football, the ball placement, the accuracy. And the drive to go in there after practice and spend more time every single day at getting better. A very driven human being that's very talented, that's always very hard to stop."





On running back Tre'Vonte Citizen:

"When I spoke about him, was it clicked. He was getting better. He's in a battle. I think that running back room continues to get better, and we are going to push and continue to push as we need to, especially with a couple of guys down and out. Tre'Vonte has improved steadily and we are going to look for more improvement out of him."





On the second-year and freshmen wide receivers:

"Ray Ray [Joseph] really stands out as a second-year guy. Ray Ray has added 15 to 18 pounds of muscle. We say, second-year guy, we're really at the end of his first full year. You see the natural progression of a guy that's worked really hard, has talent, and wants to win, wants to be a great player. Awesome human being, awesome competitor, works at it, works hard in practice, competes, always a great attitude. Love him. Has a super future. Robby [Washington] has been nicked up, so he's been on and off. When he's been in there he has shown that he can help his team win. He's going to be a really good football player. Ny Carr, he's taken so many reps. His GPS numbers are through the roof. He's a naturally explosive guy. He's made a lot of plays, contested catches. Sometimes, it's run by guys, and sometimes, it's finding soft spots in zone coverage that's evolved. I think in high school, you saw a guy who was just faster than everybody else. He's taken that next step as a player to learn and understand how to beat certain coverage. Couldn't be more excited about those two guys right now."





On the development of the wide receiver room:

"Well, Jo Jo [Trader], let's talk first about him; Jo Jo has been going in there, and so has Ny, and so has Ray Ray, Robby as well; they've all gotten the reps with the ones at one time. We're trying to do that with most of the guys we feel have a chance to help us. It's a chance to help themselves to become a starter or push for starting reps as well as help us win football games. Jo Jo, we've talked before about how he's played at a high level, and it shows. We throw him in there, and he's going to make his freshman mistakes, but the natural talent is very easy to see. He's gained some weight. He's gotten bigger; he's gotten stronger. I think you can expect a really, really good freshman player that's going to contribute a lot, and he's given everybody a run for their money; he really is. All those guys are. We got to keep ramping it up. We have a really good quarterback room, so the wide receivers should be really excited, and they have the mentality that we run the ball too. Got to get in there and block. And those guys, despite the fact they are not huge guys, they've shown a willingness to throw their body around and block. We're followed up about those guys."





On the competition in the tight end room:

"It's non-stop. The best part about that room is that they push each other. That's the best part. They know they have talent; they are not resting on that. They are not expecting to just magically just get better. What you see is a group that is being pushed hard. I know Coach [Cody] Woodiel really grinds on them. I spent a little bit of time with them and some of the running game stuff, and they take a lot of pride and detail in technique and fundamentals. Offensively, for a very long time here, Miami has always been productive at the tight end position. Last year was the first year in a while where we took a step back. That's not us, and that's not our offense. So those guys are excited knowing that their involvement, their roles, their production, and their impact continues to get bigger and bigger."