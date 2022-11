Head Coach Mario Cristobal answers questions from the media ahead of the road game at Georgia Tech. Cristobal updates injuries for Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and Guard Jalen Rivers. He also talks of quarterbacks Jacurri Brown and Jake Garcia.

Cristobal talks of the progress of the program to this point and what it takes to build the program, giving up big plays on defense, recruiting, competition, accountability, and matching the energy of the Yellow Jackets.

The Hurricanes travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM on Saturday.