Advertisement
Published Sep 16, 2024
Video: Cristobal addresses media ahead of road game against USF
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal addressed the media in his weekly press conference on Monday.

Miami prepares for its week four matchup with USF.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM Eastern from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement