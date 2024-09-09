Video: Cristobal addresses media ahead of week three game vs. Ball State
Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal answered questions Monday in his weekly press conference ahead of the week three matchup with Ball State.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook