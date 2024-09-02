Advertisement

Sep 2, 2024
Video: Cristobal discusses opening win against Florida in weekly presser
Marcus Benjamin
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal addressed the media in his weekly press conference on Monday.

Miami prepares for its week two matchup with Florida A&M in week two. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM Eastern from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

