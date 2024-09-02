in other news
No. 19 Miami opens season with statement 41-17 win over rival Florida
Miami QB Cam Ward has a stellar Hurricane debut as the Hurricanes blow out the Gators in the swamp
Miami commit to part ways from class?
Four-star defender may look to open up options
Miami Football: Dylan Joyce named to Ray Guy Award Watch List
Miami sophomore Dylan Joyce was added to the watch list for the 2024 Ray Guy Award
Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal addressed the media in his weekly press conference on Monday.
Miami prepares for its week two matchup with Florida A&M in week two. Kickoff is set for 6:00 PM Eastern from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.
