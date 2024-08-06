Video: DC Lance Guidry addresses media after fall camp practice No. 6
Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry answered questions from the media after fall camp practice No. 6.
Guidry talks defensive line and defensive line depth.
Advertisement
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook